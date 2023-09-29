Maharashtra government is considering launching its own weather satellite: minister

Nagpur, Sep 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is thinking of launching its own weather satellite to get advance intimation of cyclones, cloud bursts, landslides and similar events, a state minister said here on Friday.

The project can, however, take off only after getting necessary approvals from the Union government, said Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil.

He was speaking with the media after reviewing the damage caused by floods in the city earlier this week.

His ministry is mulling launching its own weather satellite which will be a first for any state, he said.

But the project will take a little time to turn into reality as it will need approvals from the "national and international level", Patil added.

A special financial package will be given for controlling flooding in Nagpur and the government is working on the development of necessary infrastructure to stop overflowing of the Nag river, Ambazari lake and canals around the city, the minister said.

He has directed the administration to complete panchanamas or inspection reports of the flood damage by October 2, he said. PTI CLS KRK