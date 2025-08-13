Maharashtra government not interested in regulating people's food choices: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government was not interested in regulating people's food choices, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday and described as "unnecessary" the raging controversy over closure of abattoirs and meat shops in some cities on Independence Day.

He feigned ignorance about the existence of a 37-year-old government resolution (GR) allowing closure of abattoirs on certain days, including Independence Day, and noted municipal corporations take such decisions on their own.

Some civic bodies in Maharashtra have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, triggering a controversy.

"The state government is not interested in (knowing) who eats what. We have many other issues to address," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"Some people even went ahead and called vegetarian people as impotent. This nonsense should stop at once," he said.

Asked about some municipal corporations ordering closure of abattoir on August 15, the CM, "The state never took such a decision. A government resolution (GR) was issued in August 1988. Municipal corporations take such decisions (ordering closure of slaughterhouses) on their own. Even I was not aware of such a GR existing for such a long period." "I also learned about it (GR) through the media. Similar decisions were taken when (Shiv Sena UBT leader) Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (November 2019-June 22)," he opined.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over some civic bodies ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, saying it was wrong to impose such a ban.

Such types of restrictions are generally imposed considering faith-related sensitivities on occasions like Ashadhi Ekadashi, Mahashivratri, Mahavir Jayanti, Pawar said.

"It is wrong to impose such a ban. In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it (ban) for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day and Republic Day, then it is difficult," Pawar told reporters.

Civic bodies of Kalyan Dombivali in Thane district near Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur have issued orders directing the closure of meat shops on August 15. There are reports that the Malegaon Municipal Corporation in Nashik district, too, has issued such an order. PTI ND RSY