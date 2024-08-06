Maharashtra government transfers 16 DCP and SP-rank officers

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the police establishment, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 16 Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police-rank officers, including senior cop Datta Nalawade, in the state.

Prominent among them is Mumbai Police DCP (Detection) Nalawade, who has been transferred as DCP (Government Railway Police) in the metropolis.

The transfer order was issued by the home department.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Vivek Pansare, currently posted in Navi Mumbai, and Pradeep Chavan, now Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the state assembly secretariat, have been transferred to the Mumbai Police, according to the order.

DCPs Rashmi Nandedkar has been sent to Navi Mumbai and Meena Makwana to Thane city, while Sandeep Bhajibhakre will serve in the same rank at the State Intelligence Department in Nagpur. DCP Raju Bhujbal will replace Chavan as CVO in the assembly secretariat, it said.

Senior officer Vishwas Deshmukh has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Highway), while Sandeep Palve will serve as SP (Anti-Corruption Bureau) at Nanded in central Maharashtra, the order stated. PTI DC RSY