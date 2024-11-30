Maharashtra government's 'Shashan Aaplya Dari' wins SKOCH Award

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's 'Shashan Aaplya Dari' (government at your doorsteps) initiative has won the SKOCH Award.

An official statement issued on Saturday said more than 280 initiatives/ projects from across the country were part of the competition process.

'Shashan Aaplya Dari', which envisaged taking government schemes to the people, was launched in Satara in May last year.

It was being implemented under the special cell headed by then chief minister Eknath Shinde's private secretary Amol Shinde.

Eknath Shinde, currently the state's caretaker CM, said 'Shashan Aaplya Dari 2.0' will be launched under the new government.

This initiative is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. PTI PR BNM