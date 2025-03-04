Maharashtra Governor accepts minister Munde's resignation

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday evening accepted the resignation of cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde.

The NCP minister, who held the food, civil supplies and consumer protection portfolio, earlier in the day submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who forwarded it to the Governor.

A Raj Bhavan statement said the Governor has accepted the resignation of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Munde on the recommendation of Fadnavis.

After the state CID filed a chargesheet in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed district naming Walmik Karad, Munde's close aide, as the accused No. 1, Fadnavis asked his cabinet colleague to resign.

The resignation was announced to the media by Fadnavis.

Munde, in a statement, said he was resigning after listening to his conscience and on medical grounds.

Opposition Congress and the NCP (SP) said they will move a breach of privilege against the chief minister for announcing the resignation outside the House when the state legislature was in session. PTI MR RSY