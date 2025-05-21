Maharashtra Governor administers anti-terrorism pledge to Raj Bhavan officers, staff

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday administered a pledge to staff and officers of Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day, reaffirming their resolve to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule accompanied the Governor on the occasion, a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

Secretary to the Governor Dr Prashant Narnaware, Deputy Secretary S Ramamoorthy, staff and officers of Raj Bhavan and state police read out the oath that expressed the resolve "to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence" and to promote "peace, social harmony and understanding" among fellow citizens.

In Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Dattatray Bharne and chief secretary Sujata Saunik garlanded the portrait of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, which is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day.

They read out the anti-terrorism pledge to the staff of Mantralaya.

The day is observed to raise awareness among people from all walks of life about the grave threats posed by terrorism and violence, and the impact these have on individuals, society, and the nation at large. PTI MR RSY