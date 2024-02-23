Maharashtra governor Bais condoles demise of Manohar Joshi

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has expressed grief over the demise of the former chief minister and Lok Sabha ex-speaker Manohar Joshi, calling him one of the most respected political leaders in the state.

Joshi (86) was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 21 and passed away early Friday, the private medical facility said.

“A skilled organizer, outstanding parliamentarian, excellent orator, fiery opposition leader and respected Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Joshi left his indelible mark while discharging every role,” the governor said in a condolence message.

Realizing the importance of skill education long ago, Joshi created centres for imparting technical and skill education which helped thousands of young women and men secure jobs, Bais said.

“Joshi Ji was a soft-spoken and erudite parliamentarian who was respected by politicians cutting across the political spectrum,” he said.

In Joshi’s passing, Maharashtra has lost a man of high principles and values, Bais said. “I had the good fortune of knowing Shri Joshi intimately when he was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” added the condolence message.

Joshi was the first chief minister of the undivided Shiv Sena and held the post during 1995-1999. He was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power. PTI MR NR