Maharashtra Governor, CM pay tributes to Sanskrit University VC who dies in road accident in UP

Nagpur, Aug 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday paid tributes to Prof Hareram Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Ramtek in Nagpur, who died in a road accident with his wife in Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Tripathi (58) and his wife Badami Devi (56) died after their car collided with a trailer truck parked on a road in Dohrighat police station area of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. They were going from Varanasi to their village in Kushinagar district.

A statement issued by the Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University's spokesperson said Prof Tripathi and his wife were on the way to their native place in Kushinagar when the accident occurred.

The couple's death cast a pall of grief in the university and the academic circle.

In a post on X, Governor Radhakrishnan said he was deeply pained to learn about the death of Prof Tripathi and his wife.

"Prof Tripathi was a distinguished Sanskrit scholar, researcher and a popular teacher. During his tenure, he worked with dedication for the promotion and propagation of the Sanskrit language. With his demise, we have lost a dedicated researcher and an able administrator who tirelessly worked for the cause of Sanskrit," he said.

CM Fadnavis said Prof Tripathi was renowned as a scholar of Indian philosophy and jurisprudence.

"While conducting research on various subjects, he had authored more than 40 books. He was honoured with numerous awards such as the Maharshi Badarayan Presidential Award, Shankar Vedanta Award, and Panini Samman. He dedicated his entire life to the service of Sanskrit," he said on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tributes to Prof Tripathi on the microblogging site.

"The news of the sudden demise of Acharya Prof Hareram Tripathi is extremely unfortunate and sorrowful. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him. Acharya Tripathi ji made significant contributions to the research, development, promotion and dissemination of the Sanskrit language...," he said. PTI CLS NP