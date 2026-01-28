Maharashtra Governor condoles demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, has expressed condolences on the passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

“I was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar ji, in a plane crash near Baramati. I pay my respects to Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and convey my heartfelt condolences to all the members of the bereaved family. Om Shanti,” the Governor said in his message.

Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others landed near Baramati, they said. PTI MR NR