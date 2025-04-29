Maharashtra Governor deprecates controversial remarks by oppn leaders on Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday slammed opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, for their controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack and said some parties and their functionaries want to take political advantage of the situation.

Talking to PTI Videos here, he lashed out at Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 terror attack and maintained the neighbouring country wants to create unrest in India and hence it should to be dealt with strictly.

"The idea is very clear... they want to create unrest within the country. Pakistan is continuously doing this...Pakistan has not learnt any lessons since its creation not even after the 1971 Bangladesh war. Pakistan has to be dealt strictly," Radhakrishnan emphasised.

Reacting to the Pakistani media quoting some Indian opposition politicians on the deadly assault in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists, he said "They (Pakistan) want to create propaganda out of the tragedy, but it won’t work because the entire country is united." Several Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar from Maharashtra and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are facing flak for their controversial statements on the terror strike. On Monday, Wadettiwar said terrorists have no caste or religion and questioned veracity of the claim that terrorists asked about faith of tourists before killing them in Pahalgam.

Asked about controversial remarks of Congress members and other opposition outfits, the Governor rued some parties and their leaders want to take political advantage of the situation arising out of the deadly strike in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sagarika Ghose's "bomb justice" in Kashmir comments, Radhakrishnan termed them unfortunate.

"It is very unfortunate that such statements are being made on an important issue. Some political parties and leaders want to take political advantage. The whole country should come together and teach Pakistan a lesson," he asserted.

Amid demolition of houses of alleged terrorists in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, TMC leader Ghose on Monday said after "bulldozer justice" in Uttar Pradesh, which was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, "bomb justice" is being witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP said a "decisive fight against terror" is required, instead of "optics". PTI PS RSY