Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais given farewell

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Outgoing Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais was given a farewell by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his cabinet colleagues at a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Bais, who was appointed as Maharashtra governor in February 2023, would be replaced by C P Radhakrishnan who is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday evening.

Shinde, accompanied by deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, felicitated Bais and his wife Rambai Bais by presenting them shawls, bouquets and souvenirs.

The governor thanked everyone for their cooperation during his tenure in Maharashtra.

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Additional Chief Secretary (Protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar were also present on the occasion.

Afterwards, the Navy presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour to Bais before his departure for Raipur.

Radhakrishnan will be sworn in as new governor at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, officials said.