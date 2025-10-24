Maharashtra governor releases book 'Modi's Mission', says PM lifted India's dignity on world stage

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has enhanced the dignity of India and its people around the world, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat said here on Friday.

"A person who creates his own path even in adverse circumstances is truly great, and Modi ji has done exactly that," he said at an event to launch 'Modi's Mission', a book authored by lawyer Berjis Desai.

Devvrat said Modi has resolved many complex national issues calmly and without controversy, and his leadership has enhanced the dignity of India and Indians around the world.

The book release event was held at Raj Bhavan. It was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde, among others.

Published by Rupa Publications, 'Modi's Mission' presents an insightful narrative of Modi's journey, challenges, and contributions to India's development.

It provides an analytical account of key policy decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, the formalisation of the economy, the implementation of GST, demonetisation, and efforts toward transparent governance.

Fadnavis said the book elaborately presents the life and vision of PM Modi, narrating how he defined his mission and remained steadfast in achieving it.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation for a strong economy by 2047, empowering the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

The book says that "while the 20th century belonged to Mahatma Gandhi, the 21st century belongs to Narendra Modi," according to Fadnavis.

The book's author, Desai, said Modi overcame early prejudices and false narratives through determination and purpose.

Shinde said that in an era of misinformation, the book presents the truth with courage and integrity. He suggested that inspiring stories from the book could be introduced in school curricula to motivate students.