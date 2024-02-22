Maharashtra Governor removes Nagpur University VC from post over complaints against him

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has removed Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University's Vice Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhary from his post in the wake of several complaints against him, an official said on Thursday.

A number of complaints, including that of indiscipline, against Chaudhary had been received by the governor's office around nine months back, he said.

"It is true that the governor has removed Chaudhary from the post of vice chancellor. The process to look for a new head of the university will start soon," the official said. PTI ND NP