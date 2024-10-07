Maharashtra Governor says tribal university to come up in Nashik district

Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday announced a tribal university will come up in Nashik district and noted adivasi communities are an integral part of the state's rich cultural fabric.

Speaking at a gathering, the Governor, who assumed office in July-end, declared he will visit all tribal areas of Maharashtra and also villages where members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) reside.

"I have decided to set up a tribal university in Nashik, which will include world-class institutions like a medical college modelled after AIIMS, an engineering school akin to IITs, and a management school like IIMs. This initiative will ensure that tribal students have access to the best education, fostering both inclusion and excellence," said Radhakrishnan.

The Governor was addressing a 'Gram Sabha Sammelan' organized at Jawhar, a tribal-dominated Jawhar taluka in Palghar district. The event brought together representatives from various gram sabhas (village councils) across Palghar and Nashik.

"The gram sabha is more than just a meeting of villagers; it is a living embodiment of democracy," Radhakrishnan stated.

He emphasized that empowering gram sabhas is crucial for achieving a prosperous and self-reliant India.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is dedicated to comprehensive development of villages and tribal communities," the Governor maintained.

Maharashtra has a rich tribal diversity and communities like Bhil, Gond-Madia, Katkari, Koli and Warli are an integral part of the state's cultural fabric, Radhakrishnan opined.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to uplift these communities through effective implementation of the PESA (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act and the Forest Rights Act, which grant constitutional recognition to gram sabhas and enable them to make important decisions about land use and resource management.

He urged district administrations to expedite the settlement of forest rights claims, ensuring tribal communities receive their due benefits.

Radhakrishnan called upon gram sabhas to ensure that government schemes for health, education, employment, housing, and agriculture effectively reach every eligible villager.

The Governor stressed on the importance of women's participation in gram sabha meetings and advocated for digital infrastructure in villages to enhance transparency and communication, enabling real-time tracking of development projects.

Radhakrishnan reinforced the vital role of gram sabhas in transforming villages through convergence of welfare schemes.

Referring to his participation in an 'Adivasi Mela' in Chandrapur district last week, the Governor said at the event he witnessed entrepreneurship among tribal women through self-help groups. PTI COR RSY