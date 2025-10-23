Maharashtra Governor to release book 'Modi's Mission' on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday will release the book 'Modi's Mission', authored by lawyer Berjis Desai, that traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his native Gujarat’s Vadnagar to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also be present on the occasion.

The book, published by Rupa Publications, discusses formative experiences from Modi’s childhood and youth that shaped his socio-economic philosophy and his outlook on governance.

Desai examines the steps taken by the prime minister to ensure "transparent, result-oriented governance".

"From the formalization of the Indian economy to the abrogation of Article 370, the book outlines the prime minister's methodical approach for undertaking momentous decisions," a statement said here.

The book provides a comprehensive yet accessible account of Modi's consistent efforts for strengthening India's civilisational pride and creating an efficient welfare state, it added PTI SKU SKU AMJ AMJ