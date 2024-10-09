Maharashtra governor visits Jalna

Jalna, Oct 9 (PTI) Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday visited Jalna and met local industrialists, political leaders, government officials, writers and sports figures.

He was visiting the Marathwada region to engage with local communities and understand their concerns, he told reporters.

One of the main subjects of discussion during his visit was irrigation, Radhakrishnan said, observing that there was a noticeable gap in industrial development and agriculture in this central Maharashtra region.

The governor noted that Jalna has emerged as a hub of not only steel and seed production but also silk textiles.

Former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, MLAs Kailash Gorantyal, Santosh Danve, Babanrao Lonikar, Naryan Kuche and MLC Rajesh Rathod, among others, met Radhakrishnan. PTI COR KRK