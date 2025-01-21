Maharashtra: State aims to make forts encroachment-free by May 31, says Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a crackdown on encroachments at forts across the state, aiming to remove illegal structures by May 31, an official said on Tuesday.

The district collectors have been asked to prepare fort-wise lists of encroachments by January 31, the official said.

The chief minister has said that to ensure a systematic approach, district-level committees under the chairmanship of collectors will be formed, and these will oversee the phased removal of encroachments from February 1 to May 31.

He said the government will also set up vigilance committees to prevent future encroachments.

"Public demand for decisive action had been growing, and the government has responded accordingly," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra is home to 47 forts that are centrally protected, 62 state-protected, and approximately 300 unprotected forts. The initiative aims to preserve the historical and aesthetic significance of these cultural landmarks.

On Monday, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) ordering the formation of committees to address encroachments at forts.

Elaborating on the government's strategy, State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said, "The district-level committees will comprise police commissioners, municipal corporation chiefs, forest officers, and representatives from archaeological departments.

They will ensure encroachments are addressed efficiently and that law and order is maintained." He said the committees will meet monthly to review progress and submit regular reports to the state government.

The move comes in light of encroachments at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur district.

Shelar said the initiative involves removing existing encroachments and ensuring these historical sites are well-protected for future generations.