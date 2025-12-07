Maharashtra govt allots 8k square feet land for new Pune Press Club building

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Sunday approved the allotment of 8,015 sq ft of land on Senapati Bapat Road to Pune Journalists' Trust for the construction of a new Press Club building.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the initiative of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the minister's office said in a statement.

It said the land, located at Bhamburda in Pune, will be allotted for commercial use under Class-2 tenure, with the cost recovered as per prevailing ready reckoner rates, in accordance with the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966, and provisions of Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules 1971.

Bawankule said the Pune Journalists Trust regularly conducts training programmes, health camps, study tours, and welfare activities for journalists and their families, and the growing membership and expanded scope of work has created the need for a larger and better-equipped space.

"The new premises will help the Trust organise capacity building, health facilities, and lectures that are attended by ministers, judges, senior officials, and veteran journalists. The longstanding demand of journalists in Pune has now been fulfilled. A well-equipped and spacious building will be constructed on this land," he added.