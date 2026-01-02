Maharashtra govt allots land for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Wadu Budruk

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to allot around 2.5 acres of land at Wadu Budruk in Pune district to build a memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj following the intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials said.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the decision would accelerate the planned development of the memorial site.

"The development of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's samadhi at Wadu Budruk has been a long-standing demand. With this land-related decision, the implementation of the approved development plan will gather momentum," he said.

As per a government resolution issued by the revenue department, land measuring 0.87 hectares and 20 acres from survey numbers 447 and 448 at Wadu Budruk, owned by Pune's KEM Hospital, will be immediately transferred for the memorial.

In return, the state government has approved the allotment of 0.81 acres of land from survey number 655 at Kondhapuri (Shirur taluka) to KEM Hospital. The land has been granted as a special case, free of revenue and occupancy charges, with the condition that it will be used only for approved medical purposes and construction work must begin within three years.

The decision follows earlier instructions from Chief Minister Fadnavis that suggestions from local residents be incorporated into the development plans of Tulapur and Wadu Budruk. A comprehensive development plan worth Rs 532.51 crore for both sites has been prepared under his chairmanship, officials said.

Planned works at Wadu Budruk include a state-of-the-art museum depicting the life and history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a library with rich historical references, an 82-seat modern auditorium where a 10-D technology-based film on his life will be screened, a distinctive 'invisible sculpture' within the memorial, and a 120-metre-long ghat along the banks of the Bhima river, officials added. PTI ND BNM