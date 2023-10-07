Maharashtra govt allotted huge funds to strengthen health institutions; there is no shortage, says Fadnavis

Akola, Oct 7 (PTI ) The Maharashtra government has allotted huge funds to strengthen health institutions in the state and there is no shortage of funds to provide medical treatment to the needy, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

In this year's budget, the government announced the setting up of a government medical college in each district of the state, and these institutions are being established in 14 districts and medical colleges in other districts are being modernised, Fadnavis said.

The deputy chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of a health camp at the government medical college in Akola in the presence of Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and officials.

The super-speciality hospital will start soon in Akola with full capacity, he said.

Akola gets water from the Jigaon project, and funds to the tune of Rs 921 crore have been approved under the Atal Amrit Yojana for the city, Fadnavis said.

Electric buses will also be operated in Akola city under the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Yojana, he added.

At least 25,000 patients will benefit from the two-day health camp, which will have 260 doctors in attendance. PTI COR ARU