Maharashtra govt allows staffers to leave offices early amid heavy rain forecast

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday permitted its departments to allow staff to leave offices early in view of the India Meteorological Department's red alert warning of heavy rainfall.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts for Monday and Tuesday.

A government official said that the decision for early dispersal was made, as most staffers live in the suburbs of Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

If some employees leave early, it will reduce the load on evening local train services, which often face disruptions during heavy rains, he added.

The General Administration Department issued an order on Monday afternoon, making the decision applicable to all government officials and staff working at Mantralaya and other offices in Mumbai city and suburbs.

The state government has also directed BEST to operate additional buses from major railway stations to ease the rush of commuters. PTI ND ARU