Maharashtra govt and University of Bristol join hands; scholarship for select bright students

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday signed an MoU with University of Bristol Mumbai Campus Pvt Ltd to provide greater access to world-class higher education opportunities for meritorious students in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the signing of the MoU as a matter of pride for Maharashtra to partner with a reputed institution like the University of Bristol.

"The collaboration would open up significant opportunities for capable students in the state who aspire to pursue quality higher education. If the government and academia come together, we can certainly build a brighter future," he said.

Under the agreement, a joint "Chief Minister University of Bristol Scholarship Scheme" will be developed and implemented to support meritorious students facing social and economic challenges, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Selected students will receive a 100 per cent waiver of tuition fees for the entire duration of their undergraduate programmes. The full cost of the scholarship will be borne by the University of Bristol Mumbai Campus. PTI MR NSK