Maharashtra govt announces new norms for fish feed procurement to encourage local producers

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) In a bid to boost local production and ensure quality in the fisheries sector, the Maharashtra government has announced new guidelines for the procurement of fish feed, state Minister Nitesh Rane said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Rane said the new directives will make fisheries projects more efficient and self-reliant while encouraging local fish feed manufacturers.

"Currently, a majority of the fish feed is imported. To promote local producers and ensure strict quality control, the fisheries department has decided to enforce a new set of procurement guidelines," the state fisheries and ports minister said.

He informed that under the new rules, all government-subsidised fisheries projects in Maharashtra will be mandated to purchase feed only from state-registered, state-sponsored, or pilot feed producers recognised by the government.

Rane said the state has launched various fisheries initiatives under central and state financial assistance, including fish seed production and conservation centres, cage culture, biofloc systems, RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture Systems), and nursery ponds. These projects require a steady supply of high-quality fish feed to operate at full capacity.

According to the new norms, fish feed must be certified by Indian regulatory bodies such as ISI, BIS, or FSSAI, and packaging must clearly mention nutritional values such as protein, fat, moisture, and carbohydrates, along with the date of manufacture and expiry.

Suppliers will be required to provide tax invoices and ensure the feed is delivered in airtight, hygienic packaging through clean and dry transport vehicles.

GST registration will be mandatory for suppliers, and records of farmers purchasing the feed must be maintained, he said.

The minister further assured that complaints from farmers or fishermen regarding feed quality will be promptly addressed and that sustainable and environment-friendly fish feed production will be encouraged. PTI MR ARU