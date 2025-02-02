Maharashtra govt announces plans to revive Haffine Institute

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal on Sunday announced plans to revive the Haffkine Institute for Public Health, which has faced financial difficulties since 2018-19.

The institute, known for producing healthcare products and exporting them to 45 countries, plays a role in global disease control efforts but has struggled in recent years.

Zirwal, the minister for food and drug administration, said the state government is committed to restoring the institute’s operations.

He said, “Haffkine Institute is an important institution, and we will work towards its revival. A meeting will be held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to plan a long-term solution." The minister said a six-month timeline has been set for restructuring efforts, including financial reforms and new research initiatives.

“There will be a transformation. This institution will return to profitability,” Zirwal said.

As part of the plan, the institute will establish a Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) facility, a requirement for securing UNICEF's approval for vaccine production. This will enable the institute to manufacture N-OPV vaccines and develop vaccines for future health emergencies.

Zirwal said strengthening the institute aligns with the government’s broader healthcare strategy.

“The focus is on turning Haffkine into a centre for research and training,” he said.

The minister said the government aims to position the institute for long-term sustainability while maintaining its contributions to public health and vaccine development. PTI ND ARU