Maharashtra govt announces Rs 31,628 cr compensation package for flood-hit farmers

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to the recent rains and floods.

The government will provide Rs 47,000 in cash and Rs 3 lakh in the form of aid under the Employment Guarantee Scheme per every hectare of farmland damaged by the floods, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

As to the loss of livestock, farmers will receive Rs 32,000 per animal, he said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting. While sowing had taken place over a total of 1.43 lakh hectares at the start of the monsoon, crops over 68 lakh hectares of land were damaged, Fadnavis said, adding that as much as 60,000 hectares of farmland was damaged due to the top layer of soil getting washed away.

As many as 29 out of 36 districts and 253 (out of 358) talukas suffered due to the heavy rains, the chief minister said.

The package includes compensation for crop losses, soil erosion, hospitalisation of injured persons, ex-gratia for next-of-kin, damage to houses, shops and cattle sheds, among others, he said.

Additionally, Rs 10,000 per hectare and Rs 30,000 per damaged well will be given to all affected farmers, the chief minister said.

The government's priority was to strengthen farmers so that they are ready for the coming rabi reason, he said, adding that the compensation will be transferred to farmers' bank accounts directly.

Also, 45 lakh famers who have crop insurance will get Rs 17,000 per hectare in insurance money, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said farmers should not lose hope, and the government will ensure that they do not face a "dark Diwali".

Farmers will get aid notwithstanding a financial crunch, he said.

"We met (Union minister) Amit Shah and sought central assistance," said Shinde.

Fadnavis said a comprehensive memorandum on the losses suffered by farmers was being prepared for submission to the Centre.

The government will announce a loan waiver in due course, but the priority at the moment was to "help farmers stand on their feet again," the chief minister said.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's claim that loan waiver had been given when Thackeray was chief minister, Fadnavis said crop loans were waived during his (Fadnavis's) first term in office (2014 to 2019). The Thackeray government did not fulfill its assurance of assistance to farmers who repaid their loans regularly, and it was Eknath Shinde who did it when he was chief minister, Fadnavis said. PTI MR KRK