Maharashtra govt announces special Rs 350 cr plan to boost tourism in Vidarbha

Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday unveiled a special Rs 350 crore plan to promote tourism in Vidarbha and said various facilities are being developed to enhance the overall tourist experience in the region and generate employment.

Advertisment

Fadnavis said the government is focusing on the creation of a robust tourism circuit in Vidarbha encompassing both forest and water tourism sectors.

He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of a cable-stayed bridge over the Wainganga river at Ambhora on the Nagpur-Bhandara border.

"The Rs 350 crore development plan includes an allocation of Rs 100 crore to Bhandara district and Rs 250 crore to Nagpur district. Various facilities are being developed to enhance the overall tourist experience in the region and generation of employment," he added.

Advertisment

In another event, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pahela-Ambhora cement concrete road was performed in Bhandara district in the presence of Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Fadnavis emphasised the development of water tourism in Ambhora.

A spectator gallery has been constructed on the Ambhora bridge, providing tourists with a panoramic view of the natural beauty, the confluence of five rivers, and the surrounding forest area. This initiative is expected to boost employment in various sectors, including boating, water sports, water adventure sports, and hotel management.

Advertisment

Fadnavis said local people would be given priority in employment opportunities arising from this project.

Gadkari lauded the Ambhora cable-stayed bridge as a state-of-the-art project incorporating innovative technologies and features.

The Union minister also announced plans to introduce a light and sound show, akin to Nagpur's Futala Lake, featuring A.R. Rahman's music. This addition aims to attract tourists from around the world, further contributing to the economic development of the region, he said.

Gadkari said the Ambhora bridge has significantly reduced the travel distance from Ambhora to Bhandara, alleviating traffic problems and reducing communication costs.

On the occasion, the Wainganga-Nalganga river interlinking project was unveiled, aiming to convey water from the Gosekhurd project to dams in Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, and Washim districts through a vast network of canals spanning 600 km. PTI COR NSK