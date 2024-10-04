Maharashtra govt announces wide-ranging sops for ex-servicemen, kin

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday said it will provide financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to self help groups (SHGs) run by former soldiers.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board during the day, an official said.

"Financial assistance for marriage of daughters of ex-servicemen has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Ex servicemen, their widows will be given assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to buy houses. Children of ex-servicemen or their widows will be given Rs 1 lakh for overseas education," he said. PTI MR BNM