Maharashtra govt appoints 6 officers as directors of welfare body for weaker sections among Brahmins

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has appointed six senior bureaucrats as the first directors of the Parshuram Economic Development Corporation set up to create self-employment and business opportunities for the economically weaker sections of the Brahmin community.

The government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) Rajgopal Deora, Principal Secretary (Expenditure) Saurabh Vijay, Additional Chief Secretary (Skill Development and Employment) Manisha Verma, Industries Secretary Anbalagan P, Agriculture Principal Secretary Vikas Chandra Rastogi, and OBC Welfare Secretary Appaso Dhulaj as the first directors of the corporation.

A government resolution was issued on August 19 by the state planning department in this regard.

The new body has been set up to promote agriculture-related activities, processing, storage, small-scale industries, transport and other enterprises to help uplift the community's economic status.

The state also cleared the Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA) for the corporation.

As per the AoA, senior officials from the Planning, Finance, Skill Development and Employment, Industries, Agriculture and OBC Welfare departments will serve as ex-officio members of the corporation.

The Managing Director of the Parshuram Economic Development Corporation has been authorised to complete all legal formalities required for its registration, the resolution added.

The corporation's office in Pune was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on May 1.

The state government started the initiative from October 2024 in which students from the Brahmin community get aid under the economically weaker sections category quota.