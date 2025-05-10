Maharashtra govt approves new deputy RTO at Jat

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of a deputy regional transport office (Dy RTO) at Jat town in Sangli district.

With this, the state now has 35 deputy RTOs and 24 RTOs.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the new RTO office will have vehicle registration code MH-59.

The state transport commissioner has been tasked with appointing officers for licensing, registration, and taxation at the Jat deputy RTO office and securing land on lease for the new RTO office, the GR stated.

As Jat is around 100-120 km from Sangali city, people won't have to travel to the district headquarters for RTO-related work. PTI KK ARU