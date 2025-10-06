Maharashtra govt approves new police station for Navi Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday gave its nod for the creation of a dedicated police station for the Navi Mumbai International Airport area, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on Wednesday, while the passenger flight operations are scheduled to begin in December.

The airport is expected to cater to approximately nine crore passengers and 360 crore metric tonnes of cargo annually once it becomes fully operational.

The official said that in view of the safety and security of passengers and cargo, the Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Coordination) had submitted a proposal to the home department for the creation of a new police station.

According to the proposal, the new police station was to be created by dividing the Panvel City and Ulwe police stations, he said.

The new airport currently falls under the jurisdiction of these two police stations, he added.

Accordingly, the home department gave its nod for the creation of the new Navi Mumbai International Airport police station.

It has also approved the creation of 108 new posts for the police station with a recurring expense of Rs 3.38 crore and a non-recurring expense of Rs 1.76 crore.

The state government has issued a government resolution regarding this, he said. PTI DC ARU