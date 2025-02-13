Maharashtra govt approves Rs 100 cr plan to install 200 LED advertisement hoardings

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 100 crore to install 200 LED hoardings on government premises, which would bring annual revenue of Rs 25-30 crore by way of rent, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the High Authority Committee headed by the state chief secretary, they added.

A statement from the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) said if the advertisement display rights of these LED screens are given to a private agency, it could earn more from the royalty as well.

"The project will adhere to government rules and regulations, including the e-tendering process to select agencies for the installation. The DGIPR will oversee the entire process and ensure compliance with financial and administrative guidelines. The installation, operation, and maintenance of these hoardings must comply with Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, State Advertisement and Hoarding Control Rules, 2003, Urban Development Department's notification from May 2022," the government order informed.

"The implementing agency must strictly adhere to all relevant government policies. Before finalising the project, the DGIPR will conduct a thorough technical evaluation of the proposal. Once installed, an external agency, a concessionaire, will manage and maintain these hoardings for five years," the order added.

If the agency fails to fulfil its responsibilities, the DGIPR reserves the right to terminate the contract, the order said.

The selected agency will ensure the software used for these digital hoardings remains up to date, meets industry standards and employs the latest technology available in the past 7-9 years, it added.

"A proper monitoring system will be established, including geo-tagging, a structured team, and a complaint resolution system to address any issues. Additionally, the concessionaire will handle all legal and tax-related matters," it said.

The DGIPR must guarantee that the total cost of the project does not exceed the approved Rs100 crore, the order said, adding funding will originate from the General Administration Department's budget allocated for advertising and public information. PTI ND BNM