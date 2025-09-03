Maharashtra govt approves Rs 2,172 crore for free agri pumps power supply scheme

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the allocation of Rs 2,172 crore to Mahadiscom or state power distribution company under Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme meant for agricultural pump consumers.

In its order, the government said it gave its nod for the transfer of Rs 2,172 crore to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) through adjustment, for providing benefits under the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity/Concessional Tariff Scheme for agricultural pump consumers in 2025-26.

Under the scheme, free electricity is provided to farmers who own agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP capacity. It is being implemented from April 2024 and will continue till March 2029. Rs 15,000 crore have been earmarked for 2025-26, out of which Rs 1,864 crore were earlier released in cash and Rs 4,136 crore through adjustment.

The government also directed the MSEDCL to ensure that the funds are used strictly for the intended purpose and clarified that the adjusted amount will be set off against dues payable by the company to the state under electricity charges. PTI ND NP