Maharashtra govt approves Rs 47 lakh for equipment to support rescue, relief operations

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a proposal to procure equipment and machinery worth Rs 47.72 lakh to support relief and rescue operations, officials said.

According to a Government Resolution (GR), this equipment is intended to boost the preparedness and response capabilities of agencies like the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Maharashtra Fire Services.

The funding is being provided under the capacity-building and preparedness programme, guided by recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, said the GR issued by the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

The Indian Army’s Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa Area Headquarters, based at Colaba in south Mumbai, had earlier requested the provision of 23 specific items of equipment. While the initial approval was granted and tenders were called, the process did not attract the desired response.

Subsequently, the Army submitted a revised estimate amounting to Rs 47.72 lakh, reflecting an increase of Rs 7.36 lakh from the earlier sanctioned cost.

As per the GR, the state has now approved the increased expenditure for the procurement of all 23 items of equipment to be provided to the Indian Army for disaster response purposes in the region. PTI ND NR