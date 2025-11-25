Maharashtra govt approves Rs 58,754 crore Uttan-Virar Sea Link plan

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) and implementation plan for phase I of the Uttan-Virar Sea Link, an "ambitious urban transport" project to be built at a cost of Rs 58,754.71 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a government resolution (GR), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will implement the project, which is expected to boost connectivity between Mumbai's western suburbs and the Palghar region, where the proposed Vadhavan port is coming up.

The project, estimated to be completed in 60 months, includes a 24.35-km main sea link and 30.77 km of connecting roads at Uttan, Vasai and Virar, and will span a total length of 55.12 km, it stated.

The government has approved the MMRDA's DPR and authorised the implementation of the project, which will be called the Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Connectivity in future phases.

The state will provide Rs 11,116.27 crore as non-interest financial support to the MMRDA, which includes taxes payable to the Centre and state, Rs 2,619 crore for land acquisition, and Rs 261 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement.

The rest of the funding will come from the development authority's own share and external loans, the GR said.

The government has classified the sea link as an "ambitious urban transport" and "public utility" project, which will ensure smoother approvals under development and municipal laws.

As per the GR, local bodies have been instructed to update their development plans to incorporate the project's alignment, enabling timely land acquisition.

Government lands required for construction will be transferred to MMRDA free of cost, while private plots will be acquired through applicable statutes or through development rights.

To ensure long-term financial sustainability, the MMRDA has also been permitted to levy tolls under a dedicated access-control system, charge user fees and generate revenue through advertisements and commercial services.