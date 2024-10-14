Maharashtra govt approves two new metro rail routes for Pune; to come at cost of Rs 9,897 cr

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday approved two new metro rail routes in Pune, the state's second largest city.

The decision to approve construction of the Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi and Nalstop-Dahanukar Colony-Warje-Manikbaug metro rail routes was taken in the cabinet meeting, an official said.

The combined distance of the two new lines will be 31.63 kilometres and they will be built by Maha Metro at a cost of Rs 9,897 crore, he said, adding there will be 28 stations in all.

"The new lines are important for the overall development of Pune city and its transport. As the state government has given approval, I will follow it up with the Centre for final permissions," Union minister and Pune Lok Sabha MP Murlidhar Mohol said.

Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule thanked the government and said she had demanded a metro line between Khadakwasla and Swargate in 2018. PTI SPK BNM