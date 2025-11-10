Maharashtra govt asks civic bodies to set aside one per cent of budget for road safety

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday directed all municipal corporations, including the Mumbai civic body, to earmark at least one per cent of their annual budget for road safety and public awareness initiatives, in line with the Supreme Court directions on pedestrian safety.

This move follows the top court's orders in a public interest litigation filed by S Rajasekaran regarding pedestrian safety and traffic discipline, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Urban Development Department.

Interestingly, the order comes ahead of the elections to civic bodies in Maharashtra, likely to be held in January 2026.

The order mandates that every civic body must open a separate budgetary head for this purpose and utilise the funds exclusively for road and pedestrian safety-related measures.

The GR sets out 14 specific directives for all urban local bodies. Among the key measures is a provision for the installation of tactile paving at major public transport hubs, including bus stands, metro and railway stations, to ensure better accessibility for the visually impaired.

Civic bodies are required to coordinate with the traffic department to improve pedestrian access and provide "seamless entry, waiting areas, and tactile routes." Municipal corporations have also been instructed to conduct comprehensive footpath audits every six months through registered auditing agencies, prioritising busy areas such as markets, schools, colleges, transport terminals, and tourist spots, the GR stated.

The audit report, along with a time-bound plan for repairs, must be submitted to the Urban Development Department.

The government also directed all the civic bodies to remove encroachments from footpaths and pedestrian corridors, maintain proper lighting, cleanliness, and CCTV surveillance on pedestrian bridges and subways, and ensure that zebra crossings comply with IRC and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) guidelines.

Each municipal corporation will also set up a dedicated 'Accessibility and Pedestrian Cell' to oversee planning, implementation, maintenance, and grievance redressal. Accident-prone areas must be identified in coordination with the police, and safety personnel deployed where necessary, the order said.

The GR additionally asked civic bodies to ensure that at least 20 per cent of city roads are surveyed annually to assess the need for new pedestrian crossings, while non-motorised transport (NMT) such as cycling and walking must be promoted through proper regulations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

All municipal corporations have also been asked to establish an online grievance portal for complaints regarding encroachments, damaged pavements, or pedestrian facilities, with mandatory resolution within 15 days.

The resolution also asked civic bodies to strictly follow the Supreme Court's directives.