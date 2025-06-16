Maharashtra govt asks dryland farmers not to rush sowing

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday advised farmers in the low rainfall areas of Vidarbha, Marathwada and northern parts of the state not to rush into sowing unless the soil is sufficiently moist even as monsoon revived in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the Konkan region, including Mumbai, has received heavy rains, while central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and some parts of western Vidarbha witnessed moderate rains, a government statement said.

The government pointed out that only some parts of eastern Vidarbha received light to moderate rains, while the weather in the rest of Vidarbha region remained dry.

The Agriculture Department has appealed to dryland farmers in areas yet to receive good rainfall, mainly in Vidarbha, not to rush into sowing and cultivation unless there is sufficient moisture in the soil, the statement said.

Between June 1 and 16, Konkan and Goa sub-divisions received 22 per cent more rainfall than average, while Madhya Maharashtra recorded one per cent less than average rainfall. Marathwada and Vidarbha regions recorded 26 per cent and 61 per cent less rainfall.

The government said 134 talukas recorded more than 65 mm of rainfall and 84 talukas received average to above average rainfall. The rainfall deficit is significant in some talukas of north Maharashtra.

Good rainfall is likely in the Konkan and Ghat areas of West Maharashtra till June 22, while scattered rainfall is expected in central Maharashtra, west Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. PTI MR NSK