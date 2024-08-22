Maharashtra Govt asks health officials to sensitise people about Mpox

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines about Mpox (Monkeypox), asking health officials to sensitise people about the viral disease.

While no case has been reported so far, airport and port officials have been asked to ensure close surveillance of incoming travellers, said a senior official of the Public Health Department on Thursday.

"Health officials have been asked to sensitise people about it, he said.

Mpox variant `clade Ib' has caused an outbreak in some African countries, the official said, adding that the disease primarily spreads through household contact, and children are more susceptible to catching the infection.

"It is not fatal in most cases, but specific treatment is yet to be discovered," the official said.

"We have asked district-level health officials and municipal corporations to maintain active case surveillance. Officials at airports and ports have also been requested to ensure close surveillance," he added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reserved a 14-bed ward at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri for MPox patients as a precautionary measure, officials said earlier on Thursday, though no case has been found in the city.

"Citizens are urged not to panic. This step has been taken following instructions from the Union and state governments," the release added.

Screening of passengers arriving from Africa and some other parts of the world where Mpox cases have been reported has started at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, it said. PTI ND KK KRK