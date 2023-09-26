Maharashtra govt asks police to visit applicant's home, if needed, for passport verification

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra home department has issued an order asking police officials to visit the residence of a passport applicant, "if required”, before clearing verification of the applicant's address.

Advertisment

The aim is to prevent illegal immigrants and anti-nationals from obtaining an Indian passport, as per the government order issued on Monday.

The preface of the order pointed out that central agencies have found organised gangs involved in issuing fake Aadhaar and PAN cards to illegal foreign immigrants. These gangs use residential addresses from north-eastern states, it said.

Such foreign nationals then apply under the 'Tatkal Passport' service and influence the decision-making of police with the help of local administration, the order said.

Such gangs are suspected to have been illegally supplying Aadhaar cards to illegal immigrants and anti-nationals. It is affecting the internal security of the country, the order said. PTI ND GK