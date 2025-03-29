Maharashtra govt asks schools to hold classes in morning hours due to heat wave

Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Amid rising temperatures, the Maharashtra government has directed all schools in the state to hold classes between 7 am and 11.15 am.

In an order dated March 28, the primary and secondary education department said all schools, regardless of medium and management, must adhere to the directive.

The decision has been taken to reduce the impact of heat waves. Also, various organisations had requested that classes be held during morning hours, said the order.

“Against this background, necessary instructions have been issued to bring uniformity in school schedules across all schools in the state,” said the notification.

Classes will be held at all primary and secondary schools across the state between 7 am and 11.15 am. Students should be instructed about protecting themselves from heat waves, and classes should not be conducted in the open, said the notification.

The department has asked schools to ensure that fans in classrooms are in good working condition, provide cool water to students and encourage them to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables.