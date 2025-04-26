Maharashtra govt asks urban local bodies to earmark space for last rites of pet animals

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has directed urban local bodies to make a place available next to solid waste management centres for the last rites of pets like dogs, cats, white mouse and cattle.

In a government resolution dated April 25, the Urban Development department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the place where the last rites will be done should have a protection wall and adequate security.

It has also directed the urban local bodies to ensure no smell emanates after the last rites.

The urban local bodies should also ensure dead pets are not disposed elsewhere.

They can also charge a fee for the facility, it said.

The GR states that Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had raised a issue regarding this in the state assembly in July 2023 when he was an MLA. PTI PR BNM