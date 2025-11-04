Maharashtra govt 'betrayed' farmers with announcement of loan waiver decision by June 30: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday accused the Mahayuti government of betraying farmers with its announcement to decide about the loan waiver by June next year.

Speaking to reporters, Danve said party president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose tour of Marathwada begins on Wednesday, will interact with farmers to check if they have received government aid.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week announced that a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year, citing that it is first important to ensure farmers get compensation for flood relief and also to prepare for Rabi sowing.

He said that a high-level committee formed to recommend short-term and long-term measures to free farmers from recurring debt trap will submit its report in April.

Danve said, "The government's announcement is a betrayal of farmers. The government-constituted committee will take six months to make recommendations about a loan waiver. What are they going to study for such a long time?" He said that Thackeray will meet farmers during his tour of Marathwada and check with them if they have received the aid.

Thackeray will tour all eight districts of Marathwada from Wednesday. He will also interact with the party workers in every district, Danve said. PTI AW ARU