Maharashtra govt clears land allotment for Mahanagar Gas project in Deonar

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the leasing out of land in the Deonar area of Mumbai at a concessional rate to the Mahanagar Gas for setting a bio-gas project based on bio-methanation technology.

Under the Central Government's GOBARdhan Scheme, there is a target to set up 75 bio-methanation plants in urban areas and 500 new bio-gas plants.

The oil and gas marketing companies will fund these projects, while states are instructed to provide land and basic facilities at nominal rates.

Accordingly, 18 acres of land in Deonar will be leased to Mahanagar Gas Ltd. for 25 years, where a 500-ton per day compressed bio-gas plant will be set up using bio-methanation technology. The annual lease rent will be Rs 72,843.

Biomethanation is a process that converts organic materials into biogas under anaerobic conditions.

An MoU will be signed between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mahanagar Gas, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.