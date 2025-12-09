Maharashtra govt clears revised Nagpur-Chandrapur express highway alignment

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has approved the revised alignment of the Nagpur-Chandrapur high-speed express highway based on recommendations of the Centre's Gati Shakti Portal.

Under the revised alignment, the expressway will run from the Seldo Interchange on the Samruddhi Mahamarg to Navegaon (Mor) on the Durga-Hyderabad highway, covering 192 km. An additional 11 km link road to Chandrapur has been retained, totalling 204 km.

The revision is expected to result in a saving of 27 hectares of forest land, officials said.

The committee, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also approved the extension of deadlines for private development of land parcels in Ghatkopar (east), Chembur, Ambivali Mudran Kamgar Nagar (Andheri), and Chunabhatti in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said that growing urbanisation has increased pressure on road networks. He said resolving traffic congestion is a priority for the state.

He directed officials to implement measures to ease traffic on the Hadapsar-Yavat stretch in Pune district, ensuring that citizens are not inconvenienced during the process.

An elevated corridor and upgraded road infrastructure should be considered, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister instructed that all ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects must first secure approval through the Gati Shakti Portal before being placed before the committee. PTI MR NSK