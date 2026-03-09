Maharashtra govt committed to completing Patra Chawl project, resolving residents' issues: Minister

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday assured the state assembly that the government is committed to completing the long-delayed Patra Chawl redevelopment project, even as legislators raised concerns about delays, incomplete work and protests by residents.

Siddharth Nagar, known as Patra Chawl, in Goregaon, is spread over 47 acres and houses 672 tenant families.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) assigned a redevelopment contract for the sprawling chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL), a sister company of the now-defunct HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd).

GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the tenants and also give some flats to MHADA. It was free to sell the remaining land to private developers.

BJP's Vidya Thakur raised the issue through a calling attention notice in the state assembly, following which a debate raged, with members pointing out that the issue had persisted for nearly 18 years, spanning multiple generations of residents.

Minister Desai assured that the government is committed to completing the project and facilitating the handover of houses to eligible beneficiaries, and stated that all relevant documents have been processed and that officials are ready to conduct meetings with stakeholders to resolve pending issues.

A probe will be conducted into complaints of space and leakage, he said.

The question was withheld due to demands from the Oppposition members seeking more clarity.

Desai noted that some individuals had approached the Bombay High Court, which has contributed to procedural delays, and flagged interference by local vested interests.

Construction works fall under civil contracts with a five-year defect liability period, while litigated or structural issues are covered under a ten-year liability as per the agreement, he said, assuring that the government will ensure adherence to agreements, resolve grievances, and complete the project transparently.

Opposition members, however, termed the project a "classic case of corruption", pointing out that although the buildings have been constructed, many units remain unoccupied due to incomplete civil work, wiring, and lifts.

They criticised the government for failing to implement the 2021 Triple-A agreement between the MHADA, builders, and residents, urging the formation of a detailed committee and SIT inquiry to ensure justice for affected beneficiaries.

Several MLAs also demanded that a special meeting be convened during the ongoing assembly session to address the grievances of residents who have been on hunger strike for the past four days, and to ensure proper rehabilitation and return of displaced families.

Desai stated that whenever beneficiaries come forward to take possession of the houses, the government and concerned agencies are prepared to facilitate the process. However, in some cases, local resistance and disputes have prevented beneficiaries from moving into the completed units. PTI MR ARU