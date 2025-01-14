Maharashtra govt committed to curb maternal and infant mortality: Minister

Palghar, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Meghna Sakore-Bordikar on Tuesday highlighted the government's determination to reduce maternal and child deaths and called for collaboration among stakeholders to achieve the goal.

She underscored the government's commitment to building a robust healthcare system in Palghar district, particularly in tribal areas.

The minister acknowledged the urgent need for improved infrastructure, including a blood bank and a women's hospital in the district, and expressed confidence in achieving these objectives through collective efforts.

She was speaking at the launch of a state-level women's health campaign in Jawhar taluka of the district located adjoining Mumbai.

The campaign began with a health camp organized in Jawhar aimed at addressing women's health issues, especially maternal and child care, an official release by district authorities said.

The health camp saw a number of women from Jawhar taluka availing services such as maternal and prenatal check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, dental and eye examinations, and general health consultations, said the release.

After inaugurating the camp, Minister Sakore-Bordikar visited the Jamsar Primary Health Centre, where she interacted with pregnant and postpartum mothers and assured them of improved maternal care.

She later conducted a detailed review of works of health, women and child development and water supply departments which come under her jurisdiction as Minister of State.

The minister discussed various issues, including infrastructural deficiencies and allowances for tribal healthcare workers, with Palghar district collector Govind Bodke and other officials. PTI COR RSY