Maharashtra govt committed to develop Gadchiroli district: CM

Gadchiroli, Jan 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is committed to removing the backward tag from Gadchiroli district through development measures, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering of women at the launch of the state government's women empowerment campaign, the chief minister said this drive would be soon launched for Maharashtra by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion, he listed the government's efforts to empower women and other sections through welfare measures.

"The government is working to bring Gadchiroli into the mainstream of society by removing its backward tag through development," the chief minister added.

Advertisment

He said the 'Shasan Aaplya Daari' (government at your doorsteps) campaign has helped people across the state, including Gadchiroli, a border district parts of which are affected by Left Wing Extremism.

Shinde also said the process to start an airport in Gadchiroli is being fast-tracked. "The new airport will bring more industries to this region".

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the foundation of a developed Bharat was laid by PM Modi who is keen to have women as the main stakeholders in realising this dream.

Advertisment

"The prime minister is working for women's empowerment and to bring them to the mainstream in the society. The women empowerment campaign by the chief minister won't stop until all women get employment," he said.

Fadnavis also said the state government has given a Rs 60,000 crore loan to women self-help groups in Maharashtra.

Underlining that Gadchiroli has a huge potential to become the steel city of India, Fadnavis said the government will ensure that local youths and women get priority in jobs in new industries in the region. PTI COR CLS NSK