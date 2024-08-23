Maharashtra govt committed to ensuring safety of women, says CM Shinde at 'Ladki Bahin' event

Nashik, Aug 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government has kept its promise by implementing the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme and is also committed to ensuring the safety of women in the state.

Addressing a women's empowerment convention organised on the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme, the chief minister promised an even better future for women if they bless his government.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers Dadaji Bhuse and Chhagan Bhujbal and other dignitaries were present at the programme.

"We are people who keep promises. My sisters (beneficiaries) received money in their bank accounts two days before the Raksha Bandhan. Out of the 11 lakh applicants for the Ladki Bahin scheme in Nashik district, eight lakh received the money. Around 1.40 crore women in the state have received the money," he said.

Women whose forms haven't been processed yet and those who submit their forms by the August 31 deadline will get three months instalments in one go, he assured.

Shinde claimed that the opposition parties were criticising the scheme as they couldn't digest its success.

The Ladki Bahin scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

Shinde said the incident of sexual assault on two children in Badlapur was painful, but swift action was taken, and the culprit was nabbed.

"Our government will demand capital punishment for the accused. Opposition parties politicised the incident. Just like we gave 'Ladki Bahin', we will give 'Surakshit Bahin'. They are trying to spread hatred by opposing the scheme. Those who made money during the COVID-19 pandemic now call themselves sensitive," he said.

If women bless the government, the monthly assistance can go up to Rs 3,000, he said.

The chief minister said his government also started farmers' electricity bill waiver and training scheme for youth.

Slamming the opposition parties for criticising the Ladki Bahin scheme, Fadnavis said those who are born rich and leave Rs 1,500 as a tip in hotels won't understand the significance of this amount.

"The amount has helped women balance their family expenditure and earned them respect," he said.

Certificates of various schemes were distributed to beneficiaries during the programme.

Shinde held also discussions with some representatives of the Maratha community at the event. PTI COR ARU