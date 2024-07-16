Maharashtra govt committed to resolve Vishalgad Fort encroachment issue: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday underlined the Mahayuti government's commitment to legally address the issue of encroachments at Vishalgad fort, an assurance following recent violence during a drive to remove illegal structures at the historic site.

Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, emphasised the government's dedication to removing encroachments from all forts across Maharashtra.

"The encroachment and illegal construction at Vishalgad fort is an old issue which resurfaced because former Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje called against illegal structures," Fadnavis told reporters.

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort, located in Kolhapur district, turned violent on Sunday as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the arrest of 21 people, according to police.

The situation turned tense after some right-wing activists led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

On Tuesday, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, including Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and MLC Satej Patil, both from Congress, visited Vishalgad.

Chhatrapati Shahu appealed to the government to ensure peace at the site.

"The state government wants to establish peace at Vishalgad. We want to remove encroachments within the legal framework at Vishalgad and every fort in Maharashtra," Fadnavis added.

The Deputy CM has urged Opposition leaders to clarify their position on the Vishalgad issue, emphasising the need to preserve historical sites while dealing with illegal constructions.

The government is facing criticism from the opposition, which claims the prevalence of "jungle raj" in Maharashtra under the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government led by CM Eknath Shinde.

Vishalgad fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage. PTI ND MVG NSK