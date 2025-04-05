Maharashtra govt considering ban on ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government was considering a ban on senior leader Anil Deshmukh's book, "Diary of Home Minister".

In a post on 'X', the Baramati MP claimed that Deshmukh, who served as the state home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has made many sensational revelations in the book.

"It is understood that the government is considering banning the book 'Diary of a Home Minister' by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He has made many sensational revelations in the book. It is clear that if it is banned, the voice of expression will be suppressed," Sule wrote.

The government should remember that no matter how much they try, the voice of truth can never be suppressed permanently, she said, adding that the truth will ultimately win.

Deshmukh's book, which is in Marathi and was released last year, delves into the allegation of the Rs 100 crore bribe demand, explosives planted outside Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia, and the former minister's arrest in a money laundering case.